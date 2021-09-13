Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Lightning puts on a show as seen from the Children’s Pool on Sept. 9.  (Michael Sangiolo)
A group of cyclists rode from California Bicycle in La Jolla to San Diego Harbor and the USS Midway on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.  (Pilar Cárdenas)
Coastal sightseers survey the ocean from a belvedere above Shell Beach.  (Joan Plaehn)
A tide pool in the area near Whale View Point.  (Jill Murray)
A reflection in the wet sand gives the impression of a double sunset as seen from the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Isha Rogers Santamaria)
Hummingbird chicks nest in Noel Fishman’s backyard.  (Noel Fishman)
Stephen Breskin captured a nighttime scene near the Children’s Pool during a walk.  (Stephen Breskin)
A parrot peruses the scene in La Jolla.  (Penny Wilkes)
Chess is the name of the game on the sidewalk in front of Warwick’s bookstore.  (Marilyn Macrate)
Nicholson Point provides a palm-studded sunset view.  (Vincent Suzara)
A newly hatched monarch butterfly is fresh from the chrysalis.  (Greg Cooper)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

