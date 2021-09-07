La Jolla News Nuggets: Le Salon de Musiques, Jewel Awards, Sally Ride Memorial Highway, more

Le Salon de Musiques announces opening concert in La Jolla

Le Salon de Musiques is bringing its chamber music concert series to La Jolla, opening its 2021-22 season at the Woman’s Club on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The first concert, “Inner Journey,” will feature the music of Bach, Beethoven and Schubert, performed by violinists Jessica Guideri and Ambroise Aubrun, violist Ben Ullery, and cellists Taeguk Mun and Javier Iglesias Martin.

The season is to run monthly on Sundays until June, except for October.

Le Salon de Musiques originated 11 years ago in Los Angeles, using a space on the fifth floor of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The series is performed without a stage or separation between the audience and the musicians. Each concert is introduced by a musicologist and is followed by an audience Q&A with the artists. There also will be a champagne reception and a buffet catered by Girard Gourmet.

The Sept. 26 event will begin at 4 p.m. at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Tickets are $95 ($45 for students). For more information, visit LeSalondeMusiques.com or call (310) 498 0257.

Historical Society opens nominations for 2022 Jewel Awards

Nominations are open for the La Jolla Historical Society’s 2022 Landmark Group Jewel Awards. Homeowners, architects, builders, historians and members of the public are invited to submit nominations for recently rehabilitated or restored homes or other buildings that preserve the “rich character and charm of La Jolla,” according to the Historical Society.

The Jewel Award for Rehabilitation recognizes owners who repair, alter and make additions to a property, adapting it to contemporary use while preserving its historic, cultural or architectural character. The Jewel Award for Restoration recognizes owners whose updating of a property includes preserving and returning it to its original architectural form and character.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 15, with winners announced in March. To nominate a property for a Jewel Award, visit lajollahistory.org/historic-la-jolla/la-jolla-landmark-group.

L.A. freeway to be named for late astronaut and La Jollan Sally Ride

The late Sally Ride will be honored with a portion of Highway 101 in the west San Fernando Valley being named after her. (File)

A portion of state Highway 101 in the Los Angeles area will be named for one-time La Jolla resident Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. On Aug. 31, the California Legislature passed a resolution that designates a portion of Highway 101 in the west San Fernando Valley as the Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Highway.

Ride began her career as an astronaut in 1978 when she was selected as one of 35 people out of 8,000 applicants to be part of NASA Astronaut Group 8. In 1983, Ride became the first American woman in space as a crew member on the space shuttle Challenger.

Two years after her retirement from NASA in 1987, Ride joined the faculty at UC San Diego as a professor of physics and became director of the California Space Institute.

In 2001, Ride and her life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, joined with colleagues Karen Flammer, Terry McEntee and Alann Lopes to establish Sally Ride Science in La Jolla.

Ride died of pancreatic cancer in La Jolla in 2012.

Ahead of a San Diego Planning Commission hearing Thursday, Sept. 9, on the city’s proposed “Spaces as Places” program, the La Jolla Community Planning Association and La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board drafted a list of suggestions to amend the proposed regulations.

Specifically, the amendments look to address the city’s plans for “streetaries,” or “outdoor spaces created in street areas formerly dedicated to parking spaces that serve as an extension of an establishment that sells food and drinks.”

The recommendations ask the city to look at the cumulative impact on parking from the loss of spaces to such installations and remove a stipulation stating that “removal of parking, with the exception of ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] parking spaces shall not be the basis of denial of a public right-of-way permit for streetaries.”

The suggestions also ask for a limit on the number of streetaries, as well as a more thorough look at effects on traffic flow.

An LJCPA representative will present the findings to the Planning Commission at the Sept. 9 hearing.

Stella Maris Academy to celebrate 75th anniversary

Stella Maris Academy at 7654 Herschel Ave. will celebrate the La Jolla private school’s 75th anniversary with an assembly on Friday, Sept. 17.

To help commemorate the occasion, Stella Maris Principal Francie Moss and school staff are encouraging each student to perform 75 acts of kindness throughout September — from donating one’s hair to thanking a police officer — as a way of giving to classmates and the community.

Group seeks donations to aid Afghans’ resettlement

The Alliance for African Assistance, working with La Jolla Lutheran Church, is seeking donations to assist with the resettlement of 510 people from Afghanistan arriving this month.

The group is looking for contributions of money, household items and products. Learn more or donate at alliance-for-africa.org.

La Jolla bank branch participates in ‘Give Day’

California Bank & Trust, which operates a branch on Wall Street in La Jolla, concluded a four-day virtual conference Aug. 20 with “Give Day,” during which the bank’s employees gave to their communities through charitable acts and volunteerism.

To celebrate “Give Day,” CB&T partnered with five nonprofit organizations around the state, including Feeding San Diego. Bank employees helped sort, pack and prepare for distribution more than 8,800 pounds of food to help San Diegans facing hunger.

They also assisted Orange County United Way, Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles, Mercy Housing California and Habitat for Humanity of Greater San Francisco.

— La Jolla Light staff compiled this report. ◆