La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 1, ZIP code 92037 had 2,065 registered cases (up by 39 from the previous count) and 4,770.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 1, 34,657 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Aug. 25

Felony assault: Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 7800 block Girard Avenue, 10:41 p.m.

Aug. 26

Petty theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, noon

Aug. 29

Commercial burglary: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:20 p.m.

Aug. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1500 block Vista Claridad, 2:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 3:35 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 9:40 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5800 block Desert View Drive, 8:50 p.m.

Tampering with vehicle: 5800 block Soledad Road, 10:05 p.m.

Sept. 1

Felony grand theft: 6600 block Muirlands Drive, 3:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 700 block Pearl Street, 1:47 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Dunemere Drive and Sea Lane, 4 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1800 block Spindrift Drive, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3

Felony vandalism: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, midnight

Felony vehicle theft: 5800 Camino de la Costa, 10 p.m.

Sept. 4

Felony possession/purchase for sale of narcotic/controlled substance: Draper Avenue at Sea Lane, 7:50 p.m.

Felony taking of vehicle: 600 block Carla Way, 8 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7300 block Via Capri, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 5

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 500 block Pearl Street, 1:39 p.m.

Sept. 6

Drunk in public: 400 block Pearl Street, 8:24 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 500 block Nautilus Street, 8:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other reports ◆