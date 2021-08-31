Photo gallery: La Jolla beach day provides a treat for young patients and their families and care providers

Camp Cosmos Beach Day, a fourth annual event celebrating families served by ConnectMed International and the medical providers that have helped them, was held this month at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

San Diego-based ConnectMed secures ongoing care for children with craniofacial differences. This often means services for multiple surgeries and treatments, speech and orthodontic and mental health. The organization also provides education and resources to medical teams in the United States, Mexico, Vietnam, Guatemala and other countries.

Camp Cosmos Beach Day enabled patients and their families to interact with many of their treatment team members in a relaxed environment in contrast to clinical settings. All participated in beach and lawn activities, including sandcastle building, bodyboarding, arts and crafts, games and more. Families received welcome kits, prizes, pizza and other refreshments.

“We’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary strength and positive attitudes these children have,” said Darren Moore, owner of event co-sponsor Dough Momma Pizzeria in La Jolla. “Supporting fun family events and helping to secure resources for this organization has given our whole team a boost of energy.”

For more information, visit connectmed.org. ◆