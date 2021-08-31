La Jolla News Nuggets: Local Rotarian, 100, is honored; surf reunion; San Diego Baroque kickoff; more

American Legion honors La Jolla Rotarian

La Jolla Rotarian Max Gurney was honored with a plaque by American Legion Post 275 after its “Hike La Jolla” on Aug. 22.

Gurney, who celebrated his 100th birthday in June, is a World War II veteran, a member of the Torrey Pines Rotary Club since 1992, and a world traveler known for being a lover of wine.

For the record: This article was corrected to say that Max Gurney is a World War II veteran.

The American Legion presented Hike La Jolla to bring members and supporters together for a walk around The Village before sharing a meal at Hennessey’s Tavern. The local post has been in La Jolla since 1924 to support San Diego’s veterans.

Windansea Surfing Association to hold reunion Sept. 11

The Windansea Surfing Association will hold a reunion celebration Saturday, Sept. 11, at Windansea Beach with a luau-style party, a surfboard raffle, food and entertainment.

The “very casual” and “old school” event will start around 9 a.m. and go until the early afternoon, according to organizer Mike Wilson. The group is independent of the Windansea Surf Club.

“Everyone just gets together to catch up with each other, hang out with some of the older Windansea guys that are getting up there in age,” Wilson said. “The older guys, in turn, get to meet the up-and-coming surfers. This year we’re honoring the ‘Fathers of Windansea’ from 1939 to 1949.”

The public is invited. Raffle proceeds will go toward paying for future reunions.

San Diego Baroque launches in-person season in La Jolla

San Diego Baroque, a local baroque ensemble that focuses on instrumental music, kicked off its upcoming season with a fundraising concert Aug. 28 at a private home in La Jolla.

San Diego Baroque performers (from left) Pierre Joubert, Alison Luedecke, Alex Greenbaum and Andrew Waid kick off the in-person season at a La Jolla home. (Courtesy of San Diego Baroque)

“After a year-plus without any live performances, they are thrilled to be making live music again,” said San Diego Baroque keyboardist Alison Luedecke.

The ensemble is composed of Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen on violin; Andrew Waid on viola; Alex Greenbaum on cello; and Luedecke on harpsichord and organ. They play on mostly period-style instruments.

The coming season will include a short, free monthly concert titled “Bach’s Lunch” (pun intended) at 12:30 in the courtyard of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The dates are Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Dec. 1, Feb. 2, April 6 and May 4.

San Diego Baroque’s website is under reconstruction, but more information will be posted when the new site is operational at sdbaroque.com.

Mermaids & Cowboys helps Promises2Kids fundraiser

To celebrate Promises2Kids’ 40th anniversary of providing support and opportunities to San Diego foster children, 23 local restaurants partnered to help support the 3,000 children in foster care. One of them was La Jolla’s Mermaids & Cowboys.

During the event, dubbed “Foodies 4 Foster Kids,” which ran throughout May, more than $35,000 was raised for Promises2Kids.

Each restaurant designated select menu items that supported the Foodies 4 Foster Kids campaign. Learn more at promises2kids.org.

Luncheon to honor three La Jolla ‘Women of Vision’

Three of the honorees for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s Women of Dedication luncheon are La Jollans. (Dave Siccardi)

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will honor 12 “Women of Vision,” including three La Jollans, during its 2021 Women of Dedication luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

The women are chosen for their dedication to the community through volunteerism and service. The 12 are Jamie Carr, Lynne Doyle, Jackie Helm, Denise Jackson, Ursula Kuster, Deborah Marengo, Ellen Moxham, Julie Cowan Novak, Esther Rodriguez, Roberta Tidmore, Wendy Urushima-Conn and Danitza Villanueva.

Helm, Marengo and Tidmore are from La Jolla.

The theme of the 55th-anniversary Women of Dedication luncheon is “Looking to a Brighter Future in 2021.” The event at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel will include a presentation and fundraiser, along with musical performances by MacKenzie Cartmill and the San Diego Master Chorale.

Women of Dedication, co-chaired this year by Maggie Watkins, Andrea Naversen and La Jollan Kathryn Stephens, is the signature fundraiser of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, which supports The Salvation Army’s social service programs through fundraising, donations and volunteer efforts.

Luncheon tickets are $125. To learn more, visit WOD2020.givesmart.com.

Village Merchants Association holds Halloween costume drive

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association will present a Halloween costume drive in partnership with the San Diego Family Justice Center through Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The costumes will benefit the Family Justice Center, which serves victims of domestic violence.

To donate costumes, or if your business would like to be a costume drop-off spot, email jodi@lajollabythesea.com.

Wedding ring and ring guard found outside Darlington House

If this ring guard and its accompanying ring (not shown) belong to you, email plutosquared@icloud.com. (Courtesy)

A La Jollan found a wedding ring and ring guard outside the Darlington House at 7441 Olivetas Ave. on Aug. 29 and is hoping a La Jolla Light reader will recognize them.

The resident, who did not wish to be identified, found the set on the sidewalk during a morning walk. “It had apparently been run over,” the resident said. “The ring guard is intact, but the ring was a bit dented and the diamond had popped out.”

The resident took the set to the Ben Bridges shop at Westfield UTC mall and said an employee there confirmed it was a real diamond.

The resident said staff at the Darlington House reached out to the bride and groom of a wedding held Aug. 28 to see if anyone attending lost a wedding ring.

If you are able to describe the accompanying ring, email plutosquared@icloud.com.

Coastal Cleanup Day set for Sept. 18

I Love a Clean San Diego will hold the 37th annual International Coastal Cleanup Day event across San Diego County on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Volunteers are encouraged to participate in cleanups in their neighborhoods or in groups at more than 100 litter hot spots. Volunteers can dedicate time for their cleanup at any point during the day but must register to participate and complete the online litter survey to be counted in the global results.

Since the cleanup day’s inception in 1985, over 269,000 volunteers in San Diego County have removed more than 5.4 million pounds of litter and debris from local communities.

For more information, visit CleanUpDay.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆