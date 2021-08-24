Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A curious sea lion greets Sarah McTague as she snorkels at La Jolla Cove. (Sarah McTague)
Eric Forman says he saw this gopher snake while walking on the beach at La Jolla Shores near Kellogg Park the night of July 28. (Eric Forman)
The La Jolla sunset plays peekaboo, as seen from Louise Marino’s backyard. (Louise Marino)
A monarch butterfly finds a place to perch along Hillside Drive. (Charles Doyle)
Alex Johnson and his wife, Laura, recently got married in La Jolla, and “the day was absolutely perfect and the Wedding Bowl looked particularly beautiful for us,” he says. (Kate Van Amringe)
Did this pair of seagulls get a thumbs up from the judge for their vocal performance? We’ll never know. (Barry Alman)
A garibaldi goes for a swim at The Cove. (Justin Maletic)
The beauty of this garden in the Barber Tract moved Joan Plaehn to take a picture of it. (Joan Plaehn)
A brown pelican splashes near La Jolla Cove. (Michael B. Wilkes)
Cactus blossoms get a shower the past spring near the Scripps Pier. (Stephen Breskin)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
