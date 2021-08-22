Permit application filed to develop former 76 gas station in La Jolla with mixed-use building
As the former 76 gas station at 801 Pearl St. in La Jolla sits partially demolished and overgrown with weeds, could a change be in sight?
In July, a building permit application associated with a discretionary coastal development permit was filed with the city of San Diego to develop the property “and is currently under review,” according to city spokesman Scott Robinson. A proposed construction timeline was not immediately available.
The permit application indicates the property would be developed into a mixed-use building including two retail spaces and 26 residential units, plus parking and landscaping. Robinson said it’s the same project given community review in 2019.
At the time, the La Jolla Community Planning Association voted to approve plans submitted by developer David Bourne to demolish the service station and build a 20,595-square-foot mixed-use structure. The two-story project was described as 26 residential units (including two considered affordable housing), two retail spaces on the ground floor and a lot with 23 parking spaces. Bourne died last year, and the property has been in a partially demolished state since.
The new principal of the property, listed on the permit application as Rhonda Neely of Newport Beach-based C3 Development, did not return the La Jolla Light’s calls seeking more information. ◆
