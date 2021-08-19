15 arrested after boat washes up in La Jolla

Fifteen people were arrested Aug. 18 after a panga-style boat washed up on a La Jolla beach.

A Coast Guard crew saw the boat at about 3:35 a.m. near Bird Rock, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

About 10 minutes later, the boat landed near Nautilus Street and the boat’s occupants — 13 men and two women — were taken into custody, according to CBP.

Of the 13 men, 12 are Mexican nationals and one is from Guatemala, a Border Patrol spokesman said. One of the women is from El Salvador and the other is from Guatemala.

No injuries were reported among those taken into custody. ◆