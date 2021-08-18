Advertisement
Share
News

La Jolla Music Society continues SummerFest as planned after coronavirus case turns out to be isolated

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein performs with SummerFest music director Inon Barnatan in 2019.
Cellist Alisa Weilerstein performs with SummerFest music director Inon Barnatan at the grand finale of the La Jolla Music Society’s gala in 2019. Weilerstein, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 16, had been scheduled to play again Friday, Aug. 20, at the closing concert of this year’s SummerFest.
(File / Los Angeles Times)

Multiple tests were administered to musicians and staff members after cellist Alisa Weilerstein tested positive Aug. 16, a day after her most recent SummerFest performance.

By George Varga
Share

The show is going on for SummerFest, which the La Jolla Music Society had considered canceling or changing to online after one of its star performers — fully vaccinated cellist Alisa Weilerstein — tested positive for the COVID-19 coronaviruson Aug. 16. She had performed at a SummerFest concert the day before.

Out of an “abundance of caution,” the nonprofit arts organization canceled the Aug. 17 SummerFest concert at the society’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

Subsequently, the Music Society had the company Sameday Health administer coronavirus antigen and PCR tests to every musician and staff member, as well as many board members, crew members and artist hosts.

Those test results came back negative, so the society is able to move ahead with the final three concerts of this year’s edition of SummerFest. Last year’s festival was held entirely online without a live audience.

In an email to SummerFest ticket holders Aug. 18, LJMS President and Chief Executive Todd Schultz wrote: “Our final three SummerFest concerts will proceed as planned tonight, tomorrow and Friday. In the last 36 hours, all musicians and LJMS staff have been tested for COVID at least twice, and 100 percent of them have come through with negative results. Additionally, all musicians performing in these final three concerts are fully vaccinated. Based on these results, we are thrilled to proceed with our performance.”

The three concerts that will conclude the 2021 edition of SummerFest are “Intimate Letters” on Aug. 18; “Grand Duos,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19; and “Finale: A Love Composed,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The Friday concert was originally scheduled to include a performance by Weilerstein, whose replacement has yet to be determined.

As a safety precaution, the society is asking guests to be masked at all times inside the concert hall, hallways and restrooms. ◆

News Music
George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2020 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.”

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement