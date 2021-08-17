High school football season at a glance: Coastal League

THE BISHOP’S SCHOOL

Last season: 2-1

Coach: Shane Walton, second year

Division: II

Key players: Thomas Muniz (C), Jaden Moore (WR-S), Raynall Thornton (CB), Tayshawn Taylor (S-RB), Colin Fagan (DB), Chase Jordan (LB-RB), Mike Houk (OL-DL), Jack Hertz (DE), Will Fierro (QB)

Scouting report: The Knights will be very young, with only four seniors on the roster. There are returning starters everywhere. Fierro will direct the offense, which has some speed at the skill positions. Houk is a returning all-league lineman. Last season, after dropping a 27-7 decision to Tri-City Christian in the opener, the Knights played better.

CLASSICAL ACADEMY

Last season: 0-5

Coach: Josiah Cruz, first year

Division: IV

Key players: Adam Mace (slot), Christian Hinrichs (WR), Lamarr Webb (OL-TE), Luke Sega (LB), Roman Menotti (WR), Life Pollard (QB), Chase Mizel (DB), Wayne Ager (OL), Trevor Allen (K), Cole Friar (OC)

Scouting report: Cruz, the third coach for the Caimans in the past few years, is going with a single-back offense and a 4-2-5 defense. There isn’t a lot of experience on the team. With so many freshmen and sophomores, the coaching staff is hoping the team matures quickly. Pollard will handle the quarterback job, with Sega and Mizel taking charge on defense.

FRANCIS PARKER

Last season: 1-3

Coach: Stephen Cooper, first year

Division: IV

Key players: Gervy Alota (QB-DB), Benjamin Effress (RB-LB), Christopher Williams (RB-WR-DB), Christopher White (DB), Isaac Leyva (OL-LB), Nicolas Kattoula (OL-DL), Deangelo Robinson (OL-DL), Parker Keyes (WR-DB), Joel Spencer (RB-DB), Avondre Kelley (DB)

Scouting report: Cooper, who played nine seasons at linebacker for the Chargers, is still trying to figure out what players belong at which positions. Alota will be the quarterback after passing for 363 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 30 times for 136 yards. Effress rushed 54 times for 226 yards and two TDs.

LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY

Last season: 3-1

Coach: Tyler Hales, eighth year

Division: IV

Key players: Sam Alligoot (OL-DL), Matthew Davis (QB), Mondo Nishiba (WR-DB), Evan Hiremath (WR-DB), Sam Geddes (OL-DL), Bito Bass-Sulpizio (QB), Charlie Gooding (WR-DB), Jaden Mangini (RB-LB), Anthony Aruffo (RB-LB), Chris Hughes (LB)

Scouting report: Davis was very productive last season, going 45 for 69 passing for 573 yards and six TDs, but he may split time with Bass-Sulpizio. Hiremath had 19 catches for 221 yards and two TDs. Mangini rushed 40 times for 169 yards and two TDs while also having 31 tackles on defense. Alligoot (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) is a three-year starter on offense. He also had 26 tackles on defense.

ORANGE GLEN

Last season: 3-3

Coach: Tido Smith, first year

Division: III

Key players: Malachi Keels (WR), Jonathan Littlejohn (WR), Dennis Andrew (QB), Trent Kuykindall (DB), Ethan Nye (DE), Carlos Chavez (MLB), Da-Ron Reeves (WR), Jafet Castro (RB), Austin Martin (S), Brian Sanchez (DB)

Scouting report: The Patriots have installed the pistol offense to throw the ball and take advantage of Andrew, who completed 105 of 189 passes for 1,711 yards and 16 TDs. He has three good targets in Keels (44-868, nine TDs), Littlejohn (26-282, four TDs) and Reeves (12-299, one TD). There also is plenty of returning talent on defense with Chavez (35 tackles), Kuykindall (34 tackles), Martin (34 tackles) and Nye (25 tackles) to lead an attacking 4-3 defense.

SANTA FE CHRISTIAN

Last season: 5-1

Coach: Jon Wallace, ninth year

Division: III

Key players: Thomas Greupner (QB), Luca Torti (LB-FB), Zack Marshall (MLB-TE), Dante Rotchford (LB-OL), Timmy Deveau (DL-OL), Joey Olmore (DL-OL), Ben Coons (C-DL), Jacob Albrecht (OL), Evan Bennett (DL-OL), Brendon Debont (CB-WR)

Scouting report: Eagles quarterbacks in the past have been the mainstays in the Wing-T offense. Greupner rushed for 341 yards and six TDs while passing for 463 yards and five TDs last spring. Torti, with 47 tackles, was the Coastal League Defensive Player of the Year. Marshall, who caught 13 passes for four TDs at tight end, had 35 tackles, Rotchford had 39 tackles and five sacks, and Olmore, with 19 stops, was all-league on defense. Debont had 30 stops and Bennett had 19 tackles.

TRI-CITY CHRISTIAN

Last season: 4-1

Coach: Neil Breight, first year

Division: V

Key players: Nate Bence (OL-DL), Kaden Wills (OL-DL), JP Sagale (LB-TE), Nick Pocci (LB-TE), Niah Sale (DB), Isaiah Edwards (RB), Maverick Farr (QB), Trey Daichandt (WR-DB), Taysir Mack (DB-WR), Jackson Cross (WR-PK)

Scouting report: The Eagles will have no JV team this season, with just 29 players in the program. There is size on offense with Bence (6-4, 260), Wills (6-1, 295) and Sagale (6-2, 210), who carried 25 times for 155 yards and a TD last spring. Farr was a receiver last season but moves to quartback. Sale (16 tackles), Pocci (15 tackles) and Bence (13 tackles) lead the defense. ◆