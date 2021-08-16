High school boys water polo season at a glance: Bishop’s seeks third straight Open Division title

Date of first game: Season underway

Championship finals: Nov. 12-13 (tentative)

Defending champions: Open Division — The Bishop’s School; Division I — Poway; Division II — Santana; Division III — Ramona

Season outlook: Bishop’s of La Jolla seeks its third straight Open Division championship, but without two-time San Diego Section Player of the Year Jack Martin, who is now at Stanford University. Junior Oliver Price holds forth in goal for the Knights, who also are spearheaded by seniors Garrett Johnson and Mark Stone.

Cathedral Catholic, which lost to Bishop’s in a finals rematch last season, goes for its first title since 2018 behind junior Marton Szatmary and senior Jack Hightower in goal.

Grossmont and La Jolla also look to challenge after reaching the semifinals last season.

Boys water polo returns to its traditional fall season, just two months after the end of last season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament dates: Rancho Bernardo Invitational, Aug. 26-28; America’s Finest City Invitational, Coronado, Sept. 24-25

Local players to watch: Keifer Black (La Jolla), Finn Bugelli (La Jolla), Garrett Johnson (Bishop’s), Chase Landa (Bishop’s), Gavin Olson (La Jolla), Lukas Peabody (Bishop’s), Oliver Price (Bishop’s), Mark Stone (Bishop’s) ◆