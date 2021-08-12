Car crashes into Willis Allen building in La Jolla

A car crashed into the Willis Allen Real Estate building at 1131 Wall St. in The Village around 3 p.m. Aug. 11. No injuries were reported.

Building property manager Brittany Martin said she heard the crash from the building across Ivanhoe Avenue, which she also manages. She said the male driver of the car was parked in front of the Willis Allen building on Wall Street and drove forward into the building, the reason for which is unknown, but believed to be accidental.

The car, a Mercedes Benz, took down one of the columns on the building’s exterior and damaged the window frame and planter boxes.

The car caused damage to the building’s exterior, including knocking down one of the columns and a small electrical box. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The car also hit a small electrical box and damaged some wiring, but Martin said the building’s interior spaces still had power; it was not known if the outside lighting was functional.

Additional information from the San Diego Police Department was not available; this story will be updates as details become available. ◆