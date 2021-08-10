La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Aug. 3, ZIP code 92037 had 1,838 registered cases (up by 63 from the previous count) and 4,246.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The reporting period was shorter than normal, but the reason was unavailable.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Aug. 3, 33,564 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 25

Fraud: 7500 block Draper Avenue, noon

July 26

Fraud: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 9 a.m.

July 29

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:05 a.m.

July 30

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:25 p.m.

July 31

Felony vehicle theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5 p.m.

Assault (elder abuse or neglect): 3300 block La Jolla Village Drive, 10:50 p.m.

Aug. 1

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Aug. 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: Discovery Way at La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:15 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Via Mallorca, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4

Felony vehicle theft: Avenida de la Playa at Calle de la Plata, 2 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1500 block Buckingham Drive, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5

Felony grand theft: 1500 block Kearsarge Road, 7 a.m.

Petty theft: 1600 block Kearsarge Road, 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 6

Sex crime: 500 block Coast Boulevard, 8:11 a.m.

Aug. 7

Driving under the influence (alcohol): La Jolla Parkway at Torrey Pines Road, 9:26 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆