Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 12-19

Friday, Aug. 13

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6911 La Jolla Blvd. James Rudolph, La Jolla Town Council president, will speak after lunch. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Aug. 15

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Aug. 16

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Aug. 17

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, 6 p.m. at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., for its annual end-of-term members-only party to recognize its 2020 and 2021 departing presidents. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. bearley1@san.rr.com

• San Diego City Council District 1 town hall meeting, 6 p.m. online. Councilman Joe LaCava and city staff will discuss the city’s proposed sewer and water rates. sdutilityrates.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆