Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: All that glitters are ‘Diamonds’ at 75th Jewel Ball

Jacqueline Foster and her Showdance performers take the stage at Las Patronas' 75th Jewel Ball on Aug. 7.
1/24
Jacqueline Foster and her Showdance performers take the stage at Las Patronas’ 75th Jewel Ball, themed “Diamonds Are Forever,” on Aug. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom Cox, Jewel Ball co-chairwoman Megan Cox, chairwoman Kathy Lobo, Rich Lobo, co-chairwoman Robyne Daniels and Luke Daniels
2/24
Tom Cox, Jewel Ball co-chairwoman Megan Cox, chairwoman Kathy Lobo, Rich Lobo, co-chairwoman Robyne Daniels and Luke Daniels  (Vincent Andrunas)
Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti, Mark Sottosanti and incoming Las Patronas President Tina Boynton
3/24
Las Patronas President Martha Sottosanti, Mark Sottosanti and incoming Las Patronas President Tina Boynton  (Vincent Andrunas)
A dinner table awaits Jewel Ball patrons on Aug. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
4/24
A dinner table awaits Jewel Ball patrons on Aug. 7 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike and Linda Daniels, Shannon Turner and Vidi and Brian Revelli
5/24
Mike and Linda Daniels, Shannon Turner and Vidi and Brian Revelli  (Vincent Andrunas)
John DePuy, Barbara Kjos, Ingrid Hibben and Victor La Magna
6/24
John DePuy, Barbara Kjos, Ingrid Hibben and Victor La Magna  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dean Poulakidas and Katherine Ritchey
7/24
Dean Poulakidas and Katherine Ritchey  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin Carrera and Evva Fenison
8/24
Kevin Carrera and Evva Fenison  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bettina Borrelli, Rob Hixson, Sierra Hauser and James Hixson
9/24
Bettina Borrelli, Rob Hixson, Sierra Hauser and James Hixson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rich Wildman, Mary Dawkins and retired Army Brig. Gen. Pete Dawkins
10/24
Rich Wildman, Mary Dawkins and retired Army Brig. Gen. Pete Dawkins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Diane Bashor, Rosemary Rodger and Donna Allan
11/24
Diane Bashor, Rosemary Rodger and Donna Allan  (Vincent Andrunas)
A Jewel Ball place setting illustrates the event's James Bond theme.
12/24
A Jewel Ball place setting illustrates the event’s James Bond theme.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mason Derieux, Allie Borrelli, Torie Borrelli Hall and Josh Hall
13/24
Mason Derieux, Allie Borrelli, Torie Borrelli Hall and Josh Hall  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Powell, Michelle Conway and Michelle Parker
14/24
Mary Powell, Michelle Conway and Michelle Parker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stefanie Bedingfield, Maureen Weber and Bridget Musante
15/24
Stefanie Bedingfield, Maureen Weber and Bridget Musante  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie and Bryan Garrie, Rowena Treitler, Irene McCann and Nicole Hall
16/24
Julie and Bryan Garrie, Rowena Treitler, Irene McCann and Nicole Hall  (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests dig into the seafood bar at the 75th Jewel Ball.
17/24
Guests dig into the seafood bar at the 75th Jewel Ball.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lance Peto and Kathryn Murphy and Kim and Dr. David Chao
18/24
Lance Peto and Kathryn Murphy and Kim and Dr. David Chao  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lena Trosko, Dianne York and Jeff and Claudia Johnson
19/24
Lena Trosko, Dianne York and Jeff and Claudia Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pietro and Michelle La Greca and Andrea and Brian Marvin
20/24
Pietro and Michelle La Greca and Andrea and Brian Marvin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Reid Abrams and Micki Olin, Rachel Greenfield, Jennifer Greenfield and Dr. Richard Greenfield
21/24
Dr. Reid Abrams and Micki Olin, Rachel Greenfield, Jennifer Greenfield and Dr. Richard Greenfield  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark and Lin Foletta, Mio Hood and Link Wilson
22/24
Mark and Lin Foletta, Mio Hood and Link Wilson  (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Annie Malcolm
23/24
David and Annie Malcolm  (Vincent Andrunas)
London-style fish and chips were on the menu at Las Patronas' 2021 Jewel Ball on Aug. 7.
24/24
London-style fish and chips were on the menu at Las Patronas’ 2021 Jewel Ball on Aug. 7.  (Vincent Andrunas)

Las Patronas’ signature soiree returns in person with a James Bond theme at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

By La Jolla Light staff
Share

The name’s Ball — Jewel Ball. And La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas brought it back in person on Aug. 7 with a James Bond “Diamonds Are Forever” theme for the 75th anniversary of its signature soiree.

Last year’s Jewel Ball was held virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. This year, however, guests who paid $675 per person for ballroom seats were welcomed to the black-tie event at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

To follow COVID precautions, the party was held outdoors, attendance was limited to 625 and guests were asked to attest that they were either fully vaccinated or had tested negative within 72 hours before the event. Volunteers were required to be vaccinated and servers had to wear masks.

The ball culminates a year of fundraising by Las Patronas members to support San Diego-area nonprofits. Proceeds from this year’s event will help six nonprofits that will receive more than $20,000 each, along with 45 to 50 beneficiaries that each will receive $20,000 or less in the fall and spring grant cycles.

Since its inception in 1946, Las Patronas has donated about $25 million to more than a thousand local charitable institutions. To learn more, visit laspatronas.org. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement