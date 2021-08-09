Photo gallery: All that glitters are ‘Diamonds’ at 75th Jewel Ball

The name’s Ball — Jewel Ball. And La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas brought it back in person on Aug. 7 with a James Bond “Diamonds Are Forever” theme for the 75th anniversary of its signature soiree.

Last year’s Jewel Ball was held virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. This year, however, guests who paid $675 per person for ballroom seats were welcomed to the black-tie event at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

To follow COVID precautions, the party was held outdoors, attendance was limited to 625 and guests were asked to attest that they were either fully vaccinated or had tested negative within 72 hours before the event. Volunteers were required to be vaccinated and servers had to wear masks.

The ball culminates a year of fundraising by Las Patronas members to support San Diego-area nonprofits. Proceeds from this year’s event will help six nonprofits that will receive more than $20,000 each, along with 45 to 50 beneficiaries that each will receive $20,000 or less in the fall and spring grant cycles.

Since its inception in 1946, Las Patronas has donated about $25 million to more than a thousand local charitable institutions. To learn more, visit laspatronas.org. ◆