Poll results: La Jollans give their views on school masks and parking meters

The La Jolla Light presented a couple of opportunities recently for readers to express their opinions on key issues through online polls included with the digital versions of stories published in the July 29 print edition.

Masks in schools

Let Them Breathe, a San Diego County-based parents group, filed a lawsuit July 22 seeking to end California’s requirement that all adults and students wear masks indoors in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status (exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis for people with medical conditions).

The group argued that masks can harm children’s social, mental and physical health and that masks should be a choice for families.

The state said it is requiring masks in schools because COVID-19 rates, while lower than before most people could get vaccinated, are rising due to the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant.

The county, state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have since recommended, but not required, that everyone — fully vaccinated or not — wear masks in indoor public spaces.

The Light’s poll asked, “Should masks continue to be required for everyone indoors in K-12 schools?”

There were 109 responses as of Aug. 3:

Yes: 96 (88 percent)

No: 13 (12 percent)

Parking meters?

Several of La Jolla’s community planning groups have signed on to co-sponsor an online community parking workshop Wednesday, Sept. 29, to discuss everything from parking’s effects on traffic congestion to parking meters.

La Jolla has shown resistance toward meters in the past. La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board Vice Chairman Dave Abrams said “there may be a different outlook” on that now as more and more San Diego shopping centers are charging for parking and people are growing more frustrated with congestion from motorists slowly circling The Village looking for a free parking space.

The Light’s poll asked, “What do you think about parking meters in La Jolla?”

There were 77 responses as of Aug. 3:

La Jolla should have meters in The Village: 11 (14 percent)

La Jolla should have meters throughout the community: 3 (4 percent)

La Jolla should not have any parking meters: 63 (82 percent) ◆