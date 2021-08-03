La Jolla crime and public safety news: Cardeno car crash, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Car crash on Cardeno leaves 2,700 without power

A car crash on Cardeno Drive in the La Jolla Alta neighborhood caused power to be knocked out for about 2,700 customers, many for as long as 11 hours.

According to San Diego Gas & Electric, a car hit an SDG&E utility box at 3:11 p.m. July 27, damaging the equipment. Power was restored in waves.

“For 200 of those customers, the power outage was momentary,” SDG&E spokeswoman Helen Gao said. “We were able to restore power to about 1,700 customers by around 5:30 p.m. All customers were restored by 2:40 a.m. There were about 800 customers who were without power for about 11 hours.”

One resident told the La Jolla Light, “I hope the people in the car are OK, but let’s do something about slowing cars down on Cardeno, starting with reporting the accidents and their consequences!”

Additional details about the crash were unavailable.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 27, ZIP code 92037 had 1,775 registered cases (up by 57 from the previous count) and 4,100.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The reporting period was shorter than normal, but the reason was unavailable.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through July 27, 33,295 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

July 12

Residential burglary: 7400 block Herschel Ave., 9 a.m.

July 16

Felony grand theft: 5400 block Soledad Road, 1 p.m.

July 20

Felony grand theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 11:30 a.m.

July 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2400 block Torrey Pines Road, 3:05 a.m.

July 24

Felony grand theft: Coast Boulevard at Cuvier Street, 1 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 6 p.m.

July 28

Felony vehicle theft: 500 block Rushville Street, 5 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5500 block Castle Hills Drive, 5:30 p.m.

July 31

Under the influence of a controlled substance: 1900 block Nautilus Street, 4:40 p.m.

Aug. 2

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Prospect Street, 12:54 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block Prospect Place, 1:10 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆