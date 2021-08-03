Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 5-12

Thursday, Aug. 5

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Aug. 6

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Christina Piranio, director of philanthropy for Voices for Children, will speak after lunch. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Aug. 8

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

• Las Patronas post-Jewel Ball decor sale, 8-11 a.m. at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club front lawn, 2000 Spindrift Drive. laspatronas.org

Monday, Aug. 9

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lucas Lanci, general manager of Quigley Fine Wines and son of Rotary past president Marc Lanci, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Aug. 11

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donors will receive a Marvel Black Widow T-shirt and Comic-Con retro pins while supplies last. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆