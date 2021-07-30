Photo gallery: La Jollan hosts tennis happy hour party
Jan Czarnecki, Sophia Richardson and Linda Mitchel Jimas gather at Mitchel Jimas’ tennis happy hour party July 28 in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Susie Johnson, Patti Whitcraft, Beth Kent and Carol Warfield attend La Jolla resident Linda Mitchel Jimas’ tennis happy hour party July 28. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Tamar Elkeles and Michele Maccollum turn out for the July 28 tennis happy hour at Linda Mitchel Jimas’ La Jolla home. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Que Nguyen, Linda Mitchel Jimas and Linda Bunn partake of Mitchel Jamis’ Jell-O shots at her tennis happy hour party July 28. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Au-Co Mai, Beth Califano and Cathie East attend the July 28 happy hour party at Linda Mitchel Jimas’ home in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Charlie Mitchel and his mother, Linda Mitchel Jimas, served guests at Mitchel Jimas’ tennis happy hour party July 28 at her La Jolla home. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bobbi Laufer, Christa Zittel, Alice Robbins, Fran Schmidt, Carolyn Blumenthal and Jocelyn Bauer gather at Linda Mitchel Jimas’ happy hour party in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Linda Mitchel Jimas (center) hosts Francesca and Benedetta Marassi at a July 28 happy hour party at Mitchel Jimas’ La Jolla home. (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla resident Linda Mitchel Jimas served up refreshments at her home during an afternoon happy hour July 28 for about 30 women, most of whom are longtime La Jollans or have played tennis in La Jolla for years.
The group gathered at the off-court social to take in the view from Mitchel Jimas’ Muirlands home, along with her signature Jell-O shots. Drinks were served by Mitchel Jimas’ son, Charlie Mitchel.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
