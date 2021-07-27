La Jolla crime and public safety news: Man falls from cliff, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Man falls off cliff at Scripps Institution of Oceanography

A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries July 26 after he apparently fell off a cliff at UC San Diego onto a beach in La Jolla, officials said.

Someone called 911 around 6:50 a.m. to report that someone had fallen from a cliff, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Muñoz.

Lifeguards and fire-rescue personnel found the man, who is in his 40s, on the beach near the Martin Johnson House, a historical cottage at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Officials initially requested a helicopter but decided to take the man via ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other information was available. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 20, ZIP code 92037 had 1,718 registered cases (up by 39 from the previous count) and 3,969 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The reporting period was shorter than normal, but the reason was unavailable.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through July 20, 32,990 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Additional details from San Diego police were not immediately available.

July 3

Open alcoholic beverage container where prohibited: 6900 block Neptune Place, 12:30 p.m.

July 10

Petty theft: 300 block Ricardo Place, 2:10 p.m.

July 12

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5500 block Taft Avenue, midnight

July 17

Felony vandalism: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:10 a.m.

July 21

Vandalism: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 5:50 a.m.

Vehicle theft: Camino de la Costa at La Canada, 9:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 7000 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 11 p.m.

July 22

Petty theft: 900 block Coast Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

July 23

Simple battery: 1200 block Prospect Street, 1:25 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 900 block West Muirlands Drive, 6:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 10:30 p.m.

July 26

Felony vandalism: 7200 block Romero Drive, 12:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆