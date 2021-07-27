Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 29-Aug. 5

Friday, July 30

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Ernest Dronenburg, San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk, will speak after lunch. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Saturday, July 31

• San Diego City Council District 1 town hall, 10 a.m. online. Councilman Joe LaCava and city staff will discuss the city’s proposed sewer and water rates. sdutilityrates.com

Sunday, Aug. 1

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Aug. 3

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. UC San Diego professor Thomas Murphy will speak on “Energy and Human Ambition on a Finite Planet.” Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Aug. 5

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donors will receive a Comic-Con T-shirt while supplies last. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

