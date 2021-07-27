Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 29-Aug. 5
Friday, July 30
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Ernest Dronenburg, San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk, will speak after lunch. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.
Saturday, July 31
• San Diego City Council District 1 town hall, 10 a.m. online. Councilman Joe LaCava and city staff will discuss the city’s proposed sewer and water rates. sdutilityrates.com
Sunday, Aug. 1
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Aug. 3
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. UC San Diego professor Thomas Murphy will speak on “Energy and Human Ambition on a Finite Planet.” Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org
Thursday, Aug. 5
• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donors will receive a Comic-Con T-shirt while supplies last. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.