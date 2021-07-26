Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Adriana Issakov greets the cormorants taking flight over her at La Jolla Cove. (Chris Paulsen)
The tide is high (7 feet) at 9:13 p.m. July 23 at The Marine Room. (Renee Comeau)
No, this isn’t a painting. It’s a sunset pictured from La Jolla Cove. (Sabrina Urso)
Waves crash against the wall of the Children’s Pool. (Jerry Allen)
A dragonfly poses in Penny Wilkes’ yard. (Penny Wilkes)
Springtime set La Jolla’s coastline ablaze with color in May. (Louise Marino)
Sunset glows as seen from the Casa de Mañana retirement community. (John Stephenson)
A bee gathers pollen from a calla lily in Don Wolochow’s backyard. (Don Wolochow)
Joan Plaehn saw a rock at the Children’s Pool that reminded her of a pre-Columbian sculpture. (Joan Plaehn)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
