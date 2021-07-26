Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Adriana Issakov greets the cormorants taking flight over her at La Jolla Cove.
1/9
Adriana Issakov greets the cormorants taking flight over her at La Jolla Cove.  (Chris Paulsen)
The tide is high (7 feet) at 9:13 p.m. July 23 at The Marine Room.
2/9
The tide is high (7 feet) at 9:13 p.m. July 23 at The Marine Room.  (Renee Comeau)
No, this isn't a painting. It's a sunset pictured from La Jolla Cove.
3/9
No, this isn’t a painting. It’s a sunset pictured from La Jolla Cove.  (Sabrina Urso)
Waves crash against the wall of the Children's Pool.
4/9
Waves crash against the wall of the Children’s Pool.  (Jerry Allen)
A dragonfly poses in Penny Wilkes' yard.
5/9
A dragonfly poses in Penny Wilkes’ yard.  (Penny Wilkes)
Springtime set La Jolla’s coastline ablaze with color in May.
6/9
Springtime set La Jolla’s coastline ablaze with color in May.  (Louise Marino)
Sunset glows as seen from the Casa de Mañana retirement community.
7/9
Sunset glows as seen from the Casa de Mañana retirement community.  (John Stephenson)
A bee gathers pollen from a calla lily in Don Wolochow's backyard.
8/9
A bee gathers pollen from a calla lily in Don Wolochow’s backyard.  (Don Wolochow)
Joan Plaehn saw a rock at the Children’s Pool that reminded her of a pre-Columbian sculpture.
9/9
Joan Plaehn saw a rock at the Children’s Pool that reminded her of a pre-Columbian sculpture.  (Joan Plaehn)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement