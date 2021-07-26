Traffic board OKs parking time limit for part of Bonair Street, plus event road closures

The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board gave a unanimous green light to a parking change on one street in La Jolla and approved temporary street closures and no-parking zones for three upcoming events.

Bonair Street parking limit: At the T&T Board’s July 21 meeting, La Jolla Community Center board member Glen Rasmussen requested a two-hour parking limit for 80 feet along the north side of Bonair Street adjacent to the center.

“We would just like to increase the turnover, mainly for our members,” said Rasmussen, who noted there are no time limits for parking on either side of Bonair on that block, and cars often are left parked there for days or more.

LJCC board member Don Hodges said an approximately 22-foot boat and trailer remained parked there for months last year, basically eliminating two spaces along Bonair.

He added that a recreational vehicle was parked there for weeks. “It’s a real problem,” he said.

LJCC is the only commercial building on the block, Rasmussen said. The two-hour limit “won’t affect the ability of residents to park there during the evening hours” because two-hour parking is enforced only between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., he said.

The Community Center, which offers programming to adults and senior citizens, does not have its own parking, Rasmussen said.

La Jolla resident Ira Parker said “there may be a proclivity of some of the folks from the … Community Center to utilize their disability pass and the two-hour limit goes out the window.” A disabled placard indicates its user is not beholden to time limits on parking.

Rasmussen said LJCC has three disabled parking spaces on Tyrian Street in front of the center.

End of Summer Run: T&T approved temporary street closures and no-parking zones on portions of Prospect Street and La Jolla Boulevard for the 21st annual End of Summer Run, set to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

The End of Summer Run, which was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a 4-mile run/walk from La Jolla to Pacific Beach to benefit the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation and a few local high schools, including La Jolla High, said organizer Gloria Goodenough.

The event will begin at Prospect Street and Girard Avenue and usually draws 800 to 1,000 visitors, she said. Barricades will be erected to close off the route, which runs west along Prospect and turns onto La Jolla Boulevard.

At Pearl Street, runners will move into the southbound lanes of La Jolla Boulevard, Goodenough said. Northbound vehicle traffic will be allowed from Turquoise Street to Pearl.

Runners will turn onto Mission Boulevard, crossing the street to run south in the northbound lanes. Southbound traffic on Mission will be allowed.

The race will end at Felspar Street and Mission Boulevard, Goodenough said.

She said there is no change to the route or the street closures and no-parking zones from prior years.

The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board approved road closures for three future events. (Elisabeth Frausto)

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival: T&T approved temporary street closures and no-parking zones for portions of Girard Avenue and Wall and Silverado streets Oct. 8-10 for the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.

The festival, which benefits La Jolla public schools and did not take place last year due to the pandemic, will occur Oct. 9-10 along Girard between Torrey Pines Road and Prospect Street, event planner Laurel McFarlane said. The street closures will begin Oct. 8 to allow vendors time to set up.

McFarlane said there will be additional disabled parking on Herschel Avenue between Wall and Prospect streets to replace those lost along Girard during the event, and a valet parking station will be on Kline Street.

Parking also will be offered at La Jolla High and Muirlands Middle schools, with a shuttle running between the schools and the festival.

La Jolla Concours d’Elegance: T&T also approved McFarlane’s request for temporary street closures and no-parking zones on portions of Coast Boulevard between Cave Street and Girard Avenue for the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, which will return to Scripps Park April 22-24.

The road closures will begin April 20 as exotic cars are offloaded and tents are erected for the event.

McFarlane said the 2022 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, benefiting the La Jolla Historical Society, will “basically be a do-over” of the 2020 version, which was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the Concours d’Elegance will present the Motor Car Classic at the Viejas Casino & Resort on Oct. 1-2 in Alpine.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board next meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. For more information, email bearley1@san.rr.com. ◆