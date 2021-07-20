Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 22-29
Thursday, July 22
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meeting has been canceled. lajollabythesea.com
Friday, July 23
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit will speak after lunch. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.
Sunday, July 25
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, July 26
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches Inc. meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, July 27
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Dan Gensler, governor of Rotary District 5340, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Wednesday, July 28
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
