Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 22-29

Thursday, July 22

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meeting has been canceled. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, July 23

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit will speak after lunch. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, July 25

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, July 26

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches Inc. meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, July 27

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Dan Gensler, governor of Rotary District 5340, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, July 28

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆