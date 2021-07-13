La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 6, ZIP code 92037 had 1,649 registered cases (up by seven from the previous count) and 3,809.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The count was for a shorter period than usual, but the reason was unavailable.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through July 6, 32,570 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Additional details from San Diego police were not immediately available.

June 22

Sex crime: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, noon

Sex crime (prostitution): 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:26 p.m.

June 30

Fraud: 7400 block High Avenue, 8 a.m.

Fraud: 800 block Sapphire Street, noon

July 1

Petty theft: 200 block Westbourne Street, 5:20 p.m.

July 3

Felony grand theft: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 p.m.

Shoplifting: 800 block Pearl Street, 9:50 p.m.

July 4

Simple assault on person: 1000 block Prospect Street, 4:30 a.m.

Pickpocketing: Herschel Avenue at Silverado Street, 10 p.m.

July 6

Commercial burglary: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3 a.m.

Vandalism: 800 block Turquoise Street, 3:32 p.m.

July 7

Minor in possession of alcohol: 200 block Marine Street, 1:29 p.m.

July 8

Felony assault with firearm on person: 200 block Prospect Street, 12:25 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 300 block Coast Boulevard, 5:18 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 5600 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 7 p.m.

July 9

Felony vandalism: 6700 block Neptune Place, 12:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Coast Boulevard, 4 p.m.

July 10

Commercial burglary, weapon used: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 6:30 a.m.

Sex crime: 700 block Agate Street, 11 p.m.

July 11

Simple battery: 700 block Prospect Street, 9:50 a.m.

Sex crime: Avenida de la Playa at La Jolla Shores Drive, 11 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆