Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 15-22

Friday, July 16

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott will speak after lunch. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, July 18

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, July 19

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, July 20

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. Rotary Club webmaster and media expert Nathan Parviz will speak about navigating local and national Rotary websites. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, July 21

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, July 22

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

