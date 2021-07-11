Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Clouds form a ladder in the sky over Starkey Mini Park. (Rachel Tenenbaum)
Sunset over the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. (Stephen Breskin)
The view stretches a long way from the Torrey Pines Gliderport. (Roopi Sumal)
Joan Vesper spotted an unusually artistic garage door. (Joan Vesper)
An artist paints a view from La Jolla Hermosa Park. (Phyllis Thomson)
Hummingbirds hang out along the Coast Walk Trail. (Penny Wilkes)
Mullins (left) and Lucy get a look under the Scripps Pier at low tide. (Jon Wilensky)
This plant has its cact-eyes on you. (Jason Thomas)
Hayden and Berkeley Cronin take a reading break at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Hayley Cronin)
La Jolla’s coastline shines on a bright sunny day. (Louise Marino)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
