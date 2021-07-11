Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Clouds form a ladder in the sky over Starkey Mini Park.
1/10
Clouds form a ladder in the sky over Starkey Mini Park.  (Rachel Tenenbaum)
Sunset over the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
2/10
Sunset over the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.  (Stephen Breskin)
The view stretches a long way from the Torrey Pines Gliderport.
3/10
The view stretches a long way from the Torrey Pines Gliderport.  (Roopi Sumal)
Joan Vesper spotted an unusually artistic garage door.
4/10
Joan Vesper spotted an unusually artistic garage door.  (Joan Vesper)
An artist paints a view from La Jolla Hermosa Park.
5/10
An artist paints a view from La Jolla Hermosa Park.  (Phyllis Thomson)
Hummingbirds hang out along the Coast Walk Trail.
6/10
Hummingbirds hang out along the Coast Walk Trail.  (Penny Wilkes)
Mullins (left) and Lucy get a look under the Scripps Pier at low tide.
7/10
Mullins (left) and Lucy get a look under the Scripps Pier at low tide.  (Jon Wilensky)
This plant has its cact-eyes on you.
8/10
This plant has its cact-eyes on you.  (Jason Thomas)
Hayden and Berkeley Cronin take a reading break at the La Jolla/Riford Library.
9/10
Hayden and Berkeley Cronin take a reading break at the La Jolla/Riford Library.  (Hayley Cronin)
La Jolla's coastline shines on a bright sunny day.
10/10
La Jolla’s coastline shines on a bright sunny day.  (Louise Marino)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News Lifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement