Photo gallery and video: La Jolla ‘homespun’ parades sparkle on the Fourth of July

Several La Jolla streets were decked in red, white and blue on July 4 as residents celebrated Independence Day with parades.

In Bird Rock, a few hundred people lined two blocks of Beaumont Avenue between Camino de la Costa and Mira Monte for the 42nd Fourth of July Parade, which skipped 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s “Star Wars"-themed parade, titled “May the Fourth of July Be With You,” featured about 15 floats rolling by as spectators cheered from decorated lawns and chairs.

Captain America — also known as Chris Franklin — has participated in the parade for seven or eight years. He said he loves the tradition. Bird Rock is “one of the last remaining Norman Rockwell communities I’ve seen, and I’ve been all over the U.S.,” he said.

Lowell Jooste, owner of LJ Crafted Wines in Bird Rock, rolled a wine barrel down Beaumont. The parade is “incredible,” he said. “They do amazing stuff every year.”

When asked if the barrel had one of his wines in it, he said, “We told the kids it’s … a barrel of fun!”

At the end of the parade route, musicians played on a truck-bed stage as vendors sold snacks and other items.

Residents of the Barber Tract had their own traditional parade down Monte Vista Avenue, with musicians and decorated carts.

And in the La Jolla Woods neighborhood near Cliffridge Park, a small band of neighbors put together a parade complete with dressed-up dogs and children pedaling decorated bicycles as adults waved banners, balloons and flags.

It was a fun sight, resident Marianne Pekos said. “It’s homespun.” ◆