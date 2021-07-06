La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 29, ZIP code 92037 had 1,642 registered cases (up by three from the previous count) and 3,793.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. This week’s range is shorter due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 29, 32,367 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

June 17

Fraud: 1200 block Torrey Pines Road, 6 a.m.

June 26

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 4:30 p.m.

June 27

Felony vehicle theft: Coast Boulevard at Cuvier Street, 5:30 p.m.

June 28

Petty theft: 1000 block Wall Street, 11:30 a.m.

June 29

Petty theft: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 11 a.m.

June 30

Commercial burglary: 1100 block Prospect Street, 1:10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Prospect Street, 11:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 900 block Coast Boulevard, 5:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block Pepita Way, 11 p.m.

July 2

Felony grand theft: 6000 block Deerford Row, 10:15 a.m.

Assault (elder abuse/neglect): 6200 block Dowling Drive, noon

Felony assault (spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury): 5300 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 8:38 p.m.

July 3

Residential burglary: 6300 block Via Maria, 1:40 a.m.

Shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 6100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:23 p.m.

July 4

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 5400 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 6:30 a.m.

July 5

Possession of controlled substance: 400 block Midway Street, 6:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆