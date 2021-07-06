Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 8-15
Thursday, July 8
• Embassy Suites La Jolla blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 4550 La Jolla Village Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Friday, July 9
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online and in person at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Jennifer Campbell, San Diego City Council president and councilwoman for District 2, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.
Sunday, July 11
• La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 7335 Girard Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, July 12
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, July 13
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Past club president Cindy Goodman and President David Shaw will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, July 14
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
