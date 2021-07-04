Photo gallery: San Diego Opera’s ‘Musical Mosaics’ gala in La Jolla

The San Diego Opera presented its 2021 summer gala, “Musical Mosaics,” on June 26 in the gardens of the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa.

It was a prelude to the opera’s upcoming 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at the lineup:



Stephanie Blythe (mezzo-soprano): 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Balboa Theatre, San Diego



Michelle Bradley (soprano): 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla



Arturo Chacón-Cruz (tenor, with mariachi ensemble): 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, California Center for the Arts, Escondido



“Così fan tutte” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 15 and 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 20, San Diego Civic Theatre



“Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod: 7:30 p.m. March 26, 29 and April 1; 2 p.m. April 3, San Diego Civic Theatre



“Aging Magician” by Paola Prestini and Rinde Eckert: 7:30 p.m. May 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 14, Balboa Theatre

For more information, call (619) 533-7000 or visit sdopera.org.

