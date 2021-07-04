Photo gallery: San Diego Opera’s ‘Musical Mosaics’ gala in La Jolla
Miguel and Carmela Koenig and Lisa and Ben Arnold attend the San Diego Opera’s 2021 summer gala, “Musical Mosaics,” on June 26 in the gardens of the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. (Vincent Andrunas)
Miriam and Dr. David Smotrich (Vincent Andrunas)
John Rebelo; Sarah Marsh-Rebelo, San Diego Opera gala chairwoman; David Bennett, opera general director; Stacy Kellner Rosenberg, opera vice president of finance; and Don Rosenberg (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin and Sherry Ahern, Melanie Kaplan and San Diego Opera board President Robert Kalpan (Vincent Andrunas)
Carol and Rick Kornfeld, Mary Urquhart and Jeannie Gleeson (Vincent Andrunas)
Coreen and Kevin Petti and Soo Lerche (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Penner, Hermeen Scharaga, Alberta Feurzeig and Ray Wilson (Vincent Andrunas)
Todd Schultz, Jeanette Stevens, Liliana Binner and Vivian Lampell Olmos (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Myron and Doreen Schonbrun and Jessica and Eberhard Rohm (Vincent Andrunas)
Steven McDonald, Courtney Coyle, opera soprano Tasha Koontz, Carr Martin and Karen and John Hayes (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Michael Grossman, Margaret Stevens Grossman, Ann Craig and Dr. Max Elliott (Vincent Andrunas)
Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell, Joyce Gattas and Jay Jeffcoat (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Morris, Anna Curren, Laurel McCrink, Martha Dennis, Miwako Waga and Al Pisano (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Jennifer Montgomery, Karen Valentino and Susan and Gary Spoto (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Opera presented its 2021 summer gala, “Musical Mosaics,” on June 26 in the gardens of the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa.
It was a prelude to the opera’s upcoming 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at the lineup:
- Stephanie Blythe (mezzo-soprano): 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Balboa Theatre, San Diego
- Michelle Bradley (soprano): 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla
- Arturo Chacón-Cruz (tenor, with mariachi ensemble): 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- “Così fan tutte” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 15 and 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 20, San Diego Civic Theatre
- “Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod: 7:30 p.m. March 26, 29 and April 1; 2 p.m. April 3, San Diego Civic Theatre
- “Aging Magician” by Paola Prestini and Rinde Eckert: 7:30 p.m. May 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 14, Balboa Theatre
For more information, call (619) 533-7000 or visit sdopera.org.
— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune ◆
