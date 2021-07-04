Bicyclist hurt when SUV drifts into bike lane in La Jolla; motorist is suspected of DUI

A 56-year-old man was injured when an SUV driven by a woman suspected of being drunk drifted into a bicycle lane and struck him as he rode his bike in La Jolla, authorities said.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. July 3 on North Torrey Pines Road near Muir College Drive near UC San Diego, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The bicyclist was in a marked bike lane when the 45-year-old woman driving a 2020 Lexus NX300 drifted into the bike lane and struck him from behind, Heims said.

The man suffered multiple facial injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Heims said.

The incident occurred 10 days after a crash with a car killed bicyclist Swati Tyagi, 34, a scientist at La Jolla’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies, as she was riding south on North Torrey Pines Road approaching La Jolla Village Drive.

Investigators do not suspect impaired driving was a factor in that June 23 crash.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆