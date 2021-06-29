La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 27, ZIP code 92037 had 1,639 registered cases (up by three from last week) and 3,786.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 27, 32,307 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

May 29

Simple battery: 7000 block Neptune Place, 5:30 p.m.

May 31

Felony grand theft: 200 block Gravilla Street, 5:30 p.m.

June 2

Residential burglary: 5500 block Taft Avenue, 8 p.m.

June 8

Petty theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:40 p.m.

June 12

Fraud: 1600 block Caminito Asterisco, 10:33 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 5:46 p.m.

June 14

Open container in public park: Beach access at Marine Street, 4:12 p.m.

June 16

Felony grand theft: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 5 a.m.

June 17

Residential burglary: 1300 block Virginia Way, 4:56 p.m.

June 18

Felony grand theft: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6 p.m.

June 19

Felony vandalism: 900 block Silverado Street, 8 p.m.

June 22

Exhibit deadly weapon other than a firearm: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 7 p.m.

Residential burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 p.m.

June 23

Fraud: 7500 block Herschel Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

Vandalism: 700 block Archer Street, 2:20 a.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 200 block Marine Street, 3:35 p.m.

Petty theft: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:45 p.m.

June 25

Felony vandalism: 5300 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 12:20 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 8100 block Caminito del Sol, 10:14 p.m.

June 26

Residential burglary: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 2:30 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 4:19 a.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 5100 block Chelsea Street, 7:15 a.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 5100 block Chelsea Street, 7:50 a.m.

June 27

Residential burglary: 800 block Sapphire Street, 12:50 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 5 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆