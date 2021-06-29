Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 1-8

Thursday, July 1

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, July 2

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and in person at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Amber Lingle from Project Concern International will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link or to receive the Community Center’s COVID-19-related requirements. A box lunch is available for purchase for those attending in person.

Sunday, July 4 — Independence Day

• The La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed for Independence Day. lajollamarket.com

Monday, July 5 — Independence Day observed

Tuesday, July 6

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Chris Connolly, senior vice president of the San Diego Padres, will speak about the remainder of the 2021 baseball season. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, July 8

• Embassy Suites La Jolla blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 4550 La Jolla Village Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

