La Jolla Business Roundup: Changes come to mainstay locations

Changes are underway in La Jolla’s business community. Some are at locations that were the longtime homes of other tenants and are now welcoming new ones.

At other spots, one local fixture is moving, while another has come back.

Some community mainstays are celebrating major anniversaries this year.

Cormorant Hotel scheduled for summer opening

After COVID-19-related delays, management of the new Cormorant Hotel and Birdseye bar say the latest in Village lodging will open later this summer. An exact date was not given.

The hotel at 1110 Prospect St. has been under construction for almost three years, replacing the La Jolla Inn.

The new 26-room boutique hotel will be more modern than its predecessor, with an art deco-inspired aesthetic, larger rooms and suites, a larger lobby and a rooftop dining area.

The rooftop restaurant and bar, Birdseye, will offer craft cocktails, small bites and snacks and views of the ocean. The venue will be available to rent for small events and celebrations.

Quint Gallery returns

Mark Quint has owned a gallery space in La Jolla on and off for 40 years. After a five-year move to the Rose Canyon area of San Diego, he’s back.

Quint opened the One gallery last year at 7722 Girard Ave. and recently the Quint Gallery at 7655 Girard.

“Right before COVID started, I decided to open a small space in La Jolla and called it One. The plan was to slow down, look at a piece of work one at a time,” Quint said. “So we show one piece of art at a time, and there is a back room where there is other work. It worked well during the pandemic because it was by appointment only.”

Four months ago, he saw an available space down the street and decided to move his showroom from Rose Canyon back to La Jolla. He is now showing works of Kelsey Brookes through Saturday, July 24.

“It’s been great to be back,” Quint said. “So many people in La Jolla will shop around town, whether they are walking or driving, and will stop by the gallery, so the reception has been great.”

Learn more at quintgallery.com.

Adelaide’s flowers moving

An awning has gone up at 919 Silverado St., signaling that Adelaide’s flower shop will be moving there. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

After 75 years on Girard Avenue, Adelaide’s flowers is moving this summer — but just a half-block away.

Adelaide’s likely will move by the end of July from 7766 Girard to 919 Silverado St.

“It’s going to be a fresh new look for us,” said owner Jerry Parent. “We’re putting in a large glass cooler you can walk into to buy your flowers, and creating a more interactive layout with our flower designers. One of the unique things we will have is a large window for display, which we don’t have [now]. The plants and orchids [that] people know us for will remain and probably increase with the move.”

As the relocation gets closer, management will start moving some of its inventory to the new location and selling what is not going to the new store, Parent said. “We’ll have a blowout sale of things we normally wouldn’t sell,” he said. He added that he’ll keep the community posted as dates are finalized.

Management signed a 15-year lease for the new space. “We want it to be known that Adelaide’s is here to stay,” Parent said.

Learn more at adelaides.com.

Balanced Fitness & Health opens on Girard Avenue

Balanced Fitness & Health had its grand opening in May in the former home of 24 Hour Fitness at 7680 Girard Ave., using equipment from the now-closed La Jolla Sports Club.

“We consider ourselves the average Joes,” said General Manager Rob Lefort. “We’re not as high-end as Life Time, but we have great equipment and a comfortable community feel. We pride ourselves in being here for the members. Not everyone needs the same thing, so we make everything for the member.”

He said staff offers a free personal training session and nutrition assessment with membership.

“We don’t want people to be scared asking for help,” Lefort said. “It’s about changing habits, and we want to help with that.”

Balanced Fitness & Health also offers classes such as body sculpting, cardio dance, cycling, Pilates and more.

Learn more at balancedfitnesshealth.com.

Paru Tea Bar coming in the fall

Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza are co-owners of Paru Tea Bar, which is expected to open in the fall at 7441 Girard Ave. (Courtesy of Lani Gobaleza)

In the space that for 11 years housed Harvard Cookin’ Girl — which closed after facing challenges during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — Paru Tea Bar is expected to open in the fall at 7441 Girard Ave.

Paru, co-owned by Lani Gobaleza and Amy Truong, will offer single-origin teas from regions such as China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam; matcha, or finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves; artisan blends prepared in-house in small batches; handcrafted tea ware and tea-infused sweets.

“We started Paru as a pop-up in 2017 and opened up a storefront in Point Loma in 2019,” Gobaleza said. “We chose La Jolla [for our next location] for several reasons, such as the beauty and the peace of the neighborhood, its proximity to the water … as well as our desire to foster community. There are some wonderful bookstores on Girard, and tea and literature make a wonderful pairing.”

Paru also will offer tea flight service by reservation, including three teas of your choice; communal tea tastings; private events and a gallery featuring work from up-and-coming artists.

Learn more at paruteabar.com.

Business anniversaries

Brockton Villa

To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, La Jolla’s Brockton Villa restaurant at 1235 Coast Blvd. is launching an “Add Your History to Ours” contest, through which entrants can share their favorite memories of Brockton Villa for a chance to win a “Toast the Coast” weekend for two in La Jolla.

The restaurant, located in one of La Jolla’s original beach cottages (circa 1894), originally opened as part of the Pannikin Coffee & Tea chain before expanding into its current iteration in 1991.

Contest entries must include a story (250-word maximum) describing a favorite memorable experience at Brockton Villa, including dates and a photo. Entries must be submitted by Saturday, Aug. 14.

Winners will receive a two-night stay at the La Valencia Hotel; a kayak tour for two; breakfast, lunch and dinner for two at Brockton Villa; and brunch and dinner for two at Beaumont’s Eatery in Bird Rock, which, like Brockton Villa, is owned by the Heine family.

Learn more at brocktonvilla.com/toast-the-coast-contest.

Nine-Ten

Nine-Ten restaurant in La Jolla’s Grande Colonial Hotel will celebrate its 20th anniversary with throwback pricing, menus and other dining specials in July.

Touted as one of San Diego’s pioneer farm-to-table restaurants, Nine-Ten, at 910 Prospect St., has been helmed by executive chef Jason Knibb since 2003.

According to a statement from the restaurant, “Chef Knibb finds the most culinary pleasure in blending an eclectic mix of classic techniques with modern styles inspired by the ethnic diversities of San Diego and the surrounding region. He couples that with his own vision of new American cuisine by taking traditional dishes and giving them a simple, elegant twist.”

Learn more at nine-ten.com. ◆