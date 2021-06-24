La Jolla Youth Baseball hosts 67 teams in Pony Baseball Southwest Regional Tournament

Cliffridge Park is bustling with young baseball players as La Jolla Youth Baseball hosts the Pony Baseball Southwest Regional Tournament through Monday, July 5. Sixty-seven teams from across the region lined up to compete in various age brackets.

“The [five] fields are really alive,” said La Jolla Youth Baseball President Scott Blumenthal. “With the energy and atmosphere and support from all the families, it’s nice to see the fields as electric as they are.”

Teams in the Shetland (6 and younger), Pinto (7 and under), Mustang (9 and under and 10 and under), Bronco (12 and under) and Pony (14 and under) brackets started their game play June 19. Teams in the Pinto (8 and under), Bronco (11 and under) and Pony (13 and under) brackets start their game play June 26-27.

La Jolla teams that have begun their series accrued an 8-3 record during the first three days of the tournament.

The 6U Shetland division, the youngest of the bunch, plays the shortest series, and the La Jolla Shetland All-Stars went undefeated and advanced directly to the West Zone World Series in Simi Valley starting July 15.

Shetland coach Rob Robinson said the team’s talent, character and love of the game have carried them this far and will continue to at the next level.

“Their talent is undeniable,” he said. “They’ve earned the nickname the ‘Bomb Squad’ due to their heavy bats. But their character is what makes them champions. They are confident and compassionate and the most focused group of 6-year-olds I have ever seen, at least when they are on the baseball field. When it’s game time, they lock in as a team. We focus on working together and helping each other and they have taken to that. They play for each other.”

By being undefeated, they were able to bypass playing in the Super Regionals to qualify for the World Series.

“No 6U team from La Jolla has ever survived the Super Regionals and advanced to the West Zone World Series,” Blumenthal said. “That all changed when La Jolla became Southwest Regional champions and advanced directly to the World Series.”

The World Series features 16 teams in Pony Baseball’s West Zone, which includes 14 states.

The La Jolla Pinto 7U team also is headed to the World Series in Moreno Valley. Due to the lower number of participants, all the teams in that bracket qualified. Still, Blumenthal called the La Jolla team “one of our most improved groups.”

The Mustang 9U team, after handily defeating Escondido 12-1 and La Costa 18-1, will play its last local game June 25. With a win, it will proceed to the Super Regionals.

The 10U Mustangs won their one game this week and will return to action June 26.

After some narrow victories — 5-4 against Escondido and 13-12 against La Costa — the Bronco 11U team was scheduled to play its Super Regional qualifying game the afternoon of June 24. ◆