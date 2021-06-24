Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Bicyclist, 34, struck and killed in La Jolla

Patrol car lights
(File)

Police say the woman merged into a lane in front of a car that struck her on North Torrey Pines Road.

By Alex Riggins
A 34-year-old bicyclist was killed when she was struck by a car in La Jolla, police said.

It happened at about 4:20 p.m. June 23 in the southbound lanes of North Torrey Pines Road approaching La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The woman was riding in the right lane when she merged into the left lane and was struck from behind by a 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500 driven by a 74-year-old man, Buttle said.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately available.

Investigators from the Police Department’s Traffic Division are handling the investigation but do not suspect impaired driving was a factor, Buttle said. ◆

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

