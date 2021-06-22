La Jolla crime and public safety news: Arson suspect arrested, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Suspect arrested in Prospect Street fires

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of setting multiple fires on Prospect Street the night of June 19, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a string of calls that started shortly after 11 p.m. with a rubbish fire in a trash bin inside a building in the 1000 block of Prospect.

“Several additional fire calls were reported in the same area within the next hour,” said city spokesman Jose Ysea, saying other small fires were set outside. “Following information from fire crews and witnesses, San Diego police detained a suspect for questioning.”

Daniel Gedarevich, 27, was arrested, Ysea said.

Gedarevich was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of arson, along with burglary, disorderly conduct and probation violation, according to jail records.

No injuries were reported in the fires.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 20, ZIP code 92037 had 1,636 registered cases (up by three from last week) and 3,779.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 20, 32,005 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

June 5

Open container in public park: 2700 block Torrey Pines Road, 10 a.m.

Petty theft: 300 block Via del Norte, 5 p.m.

June 7

Felony grad theft: 5500 block Taft Avenue, 3 a.m.

June 11

Petty theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 5 p.m.

June 13

Felony vandalism: 6600 block Vista del Mar Avenue, noon

June 14

Shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 200 block Marine Street, 2 p.m.

Simple battery: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:42 p.m.

June 15

Residential burglary: 300 block Via del Norte, 12:40 a.m.

Residential burglary: 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:55 a.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Agate Street, 2 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 1000 block Pearl Street, 11 a.m.

June 16

Residential burglary: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 10 p.m.

June 17

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 6100 block Vista de la Mesa, 4:14 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:30 p.m.

June 18

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 700 block Archer Street, 12:15 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 7400 block High Avenue, 8 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆