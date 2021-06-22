Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 24-July 1
Thursday, June 24
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Friday, June 25
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Ernest Dronenburg, San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, June 27
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 28
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, June 29
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, online and at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Rotary Club President Cindy Goodman will speak. Email cynthiagoodman4@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 1
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.