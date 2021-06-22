Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 24-July 1

Thursday, June 24

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, June 25

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Ernest Dronenburg, San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, June 27

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 28

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, June 29

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, online and at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Rotary Club President Cindy Goodman will speak. Email cynthiagoodman4@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 1

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆