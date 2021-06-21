Photo gallery: Scenes from all four days of the U.S. Open in La Jolla
If you weren’t able to witness Jon Rahm’s narrow win over Louis Oosthuizen in person or on TV, or you want to relive it, here’s a collection of photos.
The 2021 U.S. Open at La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course was one for the history books, as Jon Rahm’s first major championship June 20 capped a tournament almost as wild as Tiger Woods’ dramatic playoff victory the last time Torrey Pines had hosted the Open 13 years earlier.
Birdies on the final two holes carry him past Louis Oosthuizen for his first major victory.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
