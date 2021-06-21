Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Photo gallery: Scenes from all four days of the U.S. Open in La Jolla

1/20
Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds the champions trophy for photographers after the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)  (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 20: Jon Rahm celebrates with his parents Edorta Rahm and Angela Rodriguez after winning the U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
3/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 20: Louis Oosthuizen hits from the rough on the 14th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
4/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 20: Fans watch the final round on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
5/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 20: Jon Rahm celebrates birdie putt on the 18th green to win the U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
6/20
Fog forced a 90-minute delay to the opening round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.  (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)
7/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 17: Bryson DeChambeau hits on the 5th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
8/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 17: Colin Morikawa hits out of the rough on the 3rd hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
9/20
Russell Henley watches his shot on the first green roll wide of the cup during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)  (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
10/20
Richard Bland, of England, right, fist bumps Troy Merritt after their round on the ninth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)  (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
11/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 18: Phil Mickelson reacts to a shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Friday, June 18, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
12/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 18: Bryson DeChambeau watches his putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Friday, June 18, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
13/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 18: Bubba Watson talks after his second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Friday, June 18, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
14/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 18: Louis Oosthuizen hits out of the sand on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Friday, June 18, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
15/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 18: Patrick Reed tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Friday, June 18, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
16/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 19: Rory McIlroy tees off on the 3rd hole of the Torrey Pines Golf Course during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
17/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 19: Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the 17th hole of the Torrey Pines Golf Course during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
18/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 19: Angels players Mike Trout and Justin Upton take in the U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
19/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 19: Xander Schauffele hits from the sand on the 5th hole of the Torrey Pines Golf Course during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
20/20
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 19: Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 2nd hole of the Torrey Pines Golf Course during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

If you weren’t able to witness Jon Rahm’s narrow win over Louis Oosthuizen in person or on TV, or you want to relive it, here’s a collection of photos.

The 2021 U.S. Open at La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course was one for the history books, as Jon Rahm’s first major championship June 20 capped a tournament almost as wild as Tiger Woods’ dramatic playoff victory the last time Torrey Pines had hosted the Open 13 years earlier.

Birdies on the final two holes carry him past Louis Oosthuizen for his first major victory.

For those who weren’t able to witness Rahm’s narrow win over Louis Oosthuizen in person or on TV, or just want to relive it, see the photos for scenes from all four days.

— La Jolla Light staff

