Photo gallery: Scenes from all four days of the U.S. Open in La Jolla

The 2021 U.S. Open at La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course was one for the history books, as Jon Rahm’s first major championship June 20 capped a tournament almost as wild as Tiger Woods’ dramatic playoff victory the last time Torrey Pines had hosted the Open 13 years earlier.

For those who weren’t able to witness Rahm’s narrow win over Louis Oosthuizen in person or on TV, or just want to relive it, see the photos for scenes from all four days.

