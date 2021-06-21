Photo gallery: San Diego Museum of Art’s Art Alive Premiere Dinner
Lisa Hellerich, Robin Carrier, Susan Urquidi, Jacki Johnson and Joan Fabiano attend the San Diego Museum of Art’s Premiere Dinner on June 17 before its annual Art Alive floral event. (Vincent Andrunas)
Buzz Kinnaird; Anita Feldman, the San Diego Museum of Art’s deputy director of curatorial affairs and education; Helen Kinnaird and Michael Brown, SDMA curator of European art (Vincent Andrunas)
Thomas and Candace Ward-McKinlay, Nancy Worlie and Alex Kim (Vincent Andrunas)
Anthony Boganey and Erica Becks (Vincent Andrunas)
May and Emad Zawaideh (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynne and Dr. Steve Wheeler, Laura Applegate and Debbie Turner (Vincent Andrunas)
Arlene Esgate, Toni Bloomberg, Micki Olin and Demi Rogozienski, all Art Alive Premiere Dinner chairwomen (Vincent Andrunas)
Rocio and Mike Flynn, Polly Liew and Claire Reiss (Vincent Andrunas)
Patrick and Marrissa Mallory, Shirley Hinckley and Antonio Dominguez (Vincent Andrunas)
Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell, Melissa Costa and Bill vanDeWeghe (Vincent Andrunas)
Harvey and Sheryl White and Karen and Don Cohn (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Rachel Inmon, Maggie Schroedter and Justus Benjamin (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Museum of Art kicked off its 40th annual Art Alive exhibition with its Premiere Dinner on June 17 in the museum’s Marcy Sculpture Garden.
The exhibit, including nearly 100 floral designers’ interpretations of well-known works of art from the museum, along with other activities and attractions, was held June 18-20.
See the photos for scenes of the Premiere Dinner.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
