Photo gallery: San Diego Museum of Art’s Art Alive Premiere Dinner

The San Diego Museum of Art kicked off its 40th annual Art Alive exhibition with its Premiere Dinner on June 17 in the museum’s Marcy Sculpture Garden.

The exhibit, including nearly 100 floral designers’ interpretations of well-known works of art from the museum, along with other activities and attractions, was held June 18-20.

See the photos for scenes of the Premiere Dinner.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆