Photo gallery: Club Altura evokes the Roaring ‘20s with ‘Gatsby'-themed party

After meeting on Zoom for the past year, the ladies of La Jolla-based Club Altura wanted to throw a party so members could get together in person and reconnect.

The club, formed in 1980 to celebrate friendship among women, presented a “Great Gatsby"-themed gathering at The French Gourmet in Pacific Beach on June 10.

Party chairwoman Lisa Marks chose “The Great Gatsby” as the theme to reflect the exuberance of being able to meet in person again. The members dressed to the nines, donning feather and faux fox boas, ropes of pearls, headbands and sequins galore.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆