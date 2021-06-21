Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Photo gallery: Club Altura evokes the Roaring ‘20s with ‘Gatsby'-themed party

Club Altura members Shirley Harper, Linda Phillips, Lisa Marks, Lucy Wright and Linda Taylor attend the La Jolla-based club’s “Great Gatsby"-themed party June 10 at The French Gourmet in Pacific Beach.  (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Bonnie Zoe Winn with newly elected Club Altura President Diana Hill and Joyce Nash.  (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Departing Club Altura president and winner of the Most Glamorous Costume award Lucy Wright and Jay Wright attend the club’s “Great Gatsby"-themed gathering June 10. Behind them is party chairwoman Lisa Marks.  (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Shirley Harper and winner of the Funniest Costume award Charlotte Perry.  (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Member Marilyn Barrett turns out for Club Altura’s “Great Gatsby” party June 10.  (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Winner of the Most Authentic Costume award Terri Kidd meets up with party chairwoman Lisa Marks at Club Altura’s “Great Gatsby"-themed gathering.  (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Sheila Harden attends Club Altura’s “Great Gatsby"-themed party.  (Courtesy of Club Altura)
After meeting on Zoom for the past year, the ladies of La Jolla-based Club Altura wanted to throw a party so members could get together in person and reconnect.

The club, formed in 1980 to celebrate friendship among women, presented a “Great Gatsby"-themed gathering at The French Gourmet in Pacific Beach on June 10.

Party chairwoman Lisa Marks chose “The Great Gatsby” as the theme to reflect the exuberance of being able to meet in person again. The members dressed to the nines, donning feather and faux fox boas, ropes of pearls, headbands and sequins galore.

— La Jolla Light staff

