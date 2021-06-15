La Jolla crime and public safety news: Pedestrian hit, vaccination card scam, coronavirus numbers, blotter

Pedestrian, 91, struck by SUV on Wall Street

A 91-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening brain bleed when she was struck by an SUV while crossing Wall Street in La Jolla around 1:05 p.m. June 9.

San Diego police said the 37-year-old driver was traveling west on Wall Street when he stopped his vehicle and started to reverse to allow another vehicle to leave a parking stall, and struck the pedestrian as she was crossing the street midblock. Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

County DA warns of vaccination card scam

The San Diego County district attorney’s office issued a warning regarding advertisements popping up on social media offering fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The DA’s office said those producing and/or selling phony vaccination cards could face federal and state criminal charges, as COVID-19 vaccine cards contain official U.S. government seals, making it illegal to duplicate without authorization under federal and California law.

Those who have received vaccinations were advised against posting pictures of their vaccine cards on social media, as doing so could lead to one’s personal information being stolen for fraudulent purposes.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity involving vaccination cards is asked to contact the appropriate government agencies in one’s state or jurisdiction, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General at oig.hhs.gov or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. — City News Service

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 13, ZIP code 92037 had 1,633 registered cases (up by three from last week) and 3,772.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 13, 31,665 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

May 14

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Turquoise Street, 8 p.m.

May 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: beach access at Palomar Avenue, 2 p.m.

May 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: beach access at Gravilla Street, 7 p.m.

May 26

Felony grand theft: 300 block Gravilla Street, 8 a.m.

June 3

Petty theft: 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 9 p.m.

June 4

Commercial burglary: 7900 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 8 p.m.

June 6

Felony grand theft: 11000 block Coast Boulevard, 3:42 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8300 block Paseo del Ocaso, 11:44 p.m.

June 7

Fraud: 5300 block Alta Bahia Court, 6 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8100 block Camino del Oro, 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5:50 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 1100 block Silverado Street, 6 p.m.

June 9

Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): La Jolla Boulevard at Marine Street, 7:59 p.m.

June 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Bishops Lane, 1 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 5500 block Calumet Avenue, noon

June 12

Drunk in public: 7100 block Olivetas Avenue, 3:28 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6300 block Hartley Drive, 8 p.m.

June 13

Simple battery: 7200 block Rue Michael, 1:57 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 1 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 200 block Marine Street, 2:15 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): Dawes Street at Turquoise Street, 9:20 p.m.

June 14

Exhibit deadly weapon other than a firearm: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7:22 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆