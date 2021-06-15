La Jolla News Nuggets: ‘Doggy Pit Stop,’ Coast Walk Trail repairs, Mandarian House, JCC donation, more

‘Doggy Pit Stop’ appears on La Jolla Bike Path

A “Doggy Pit Stop” has appeared on the La Jolla Bike Path at the Rosemont Street entrance, a painted wooden structure offering water and treats to passing canines and waste bags to their owners.

The pit stop was erected Memorial Day weekend.

The La Jolla Light tracked down the pit stop’s creators, a small group of children ages 7-13 who live nearby but did not want to be identified or interviewed, other than to say they wanted to provide a place for new puppies in the neighborhood to stop and snack.

Friends of Coast Walk Trail does more repairs

As Friends of Coast Walk Trail continues to raise funds for a new fence along the scenic seaside trail, the board is implementing small projects to show proof of concept and what could be done with all the money it seeks.

The board is raising $50,000 to replace the fence next to Goldfish Point, which Friends President Brenda Fake said “has termite damage and is falling apart. It’s about as bad a disrepair as you can have and still call it safe.”

With $18,000 in hand, the board contracted Black Sage Environmental to repair a small part of the fence along Coast Boulevard. Staining was done by La Jolla Boy Scout Troop 4.

Next, Fake said, “we are repairing the fence area perpendicular to the new area completed on the upper trail and borders along Goldfish Point directly across from Goldfish Point Cafe. This work is expected to be completed by the end of June by Black Sage Environmental.”

Learn more at friendsofcoastwalk.org.

Mandarin House reopens for takeout and delivery

The Mandarin House restaurant at 6765 La Jolla Blvd. reopened June 8 for takeout and delivery orders, offering its full menu “minus a couple of things,” owner Nelson Law said.

Mandarin House currently is only serving dinner, but Law said lunch and cocktails to go are coming soon.

The decades-old restaurant had been closed since August 2019 due to a fire. Reconstruction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Law said.

“People were anticipating our return for much longer than expected,” he said. “It’s good to be back.”

Law said the restaurant is “still navigating a construction project to put in a window where our wall was damaged” and that a full reopening with onsite dining may happen in a matter of weeks.

For more information, call (858) 454-2555 or visit mandarinhouselj.com.

JCC receives largest single donation from local philanthropists

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Jacobs Family Campus in La Jolla received a $5 million donation from local philanthropists Joan and Irwin Jacobs, representing the single largest gift in the JCC’s history.

The gift will “strategically enhance the JCC’s endeavors to advance and accelerate their work,” according to a news release. The campus shares the Jacobs’ name.

“Joan and Irwin’s extraordinary gift is the culmination of decades of philanthropy, leadership and inspiration they have offered to our community,” said Betzy Lynch, chief executive of the Lawrence Family JCC, where the Jacobses serve on the advisory board.

“Joan and I are proud to recognize and support the work of the JCC within our local San Diego home community,” Irwin Jacobs said. “Joan and I are hopeful that this gift further inspires the innovation and creativity for which the JCC is noted, strengthening the signature programs and services provided to members at this difficult time.”

For more information on the JCC, visit lfjcc.org.

Juneteenth and International Surf Day celebration coming at La Jolla Shores

The Surfrider Foundation San Diego County and Paddle for Peace will present a “Juneteenth & International Surf Day BBQ Celebration” at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at La Jolla Shores.

Paddle for Peace will offer surf lessons at 10 a.m. and Surfrider will hold a beach cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon. Both will be followed by a zero-waste vegetarian barbecue from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit sandiego.surfrider.org/events.

Be Boutique to donate 20% of proceeds to Las Patronas on June 18

As part of a grand-opening weekend, Be Boutique in La Jolla’s Village will donate 20 percent of sales Friday, June 18, to Las Patronas, a La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group that raises money to create grants for local organizations in need.

Be Boutique, which opened in April at 7910 Ivanhoe Ave., offers clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

This is the second fundraiser the boutique has hosted since it opened, having already dedicating a day to raising funds for the Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital.

San Diego Opera to honor La Jollan Stacy Kellner Rosenberg

San Diego Opera will present its midsummer gala “Musical Mosaics” on Saturday, June 26, online and at the Estancia Hotel in La Jolla.

The event will honor La Jollan Stacy Kellner Rosenberg, an attorney currently serving as vice president of finance for San Diego Opera and secretary for news agency Inewsource.

The gala also will feature live performances by soprano Michelle Bradley.

Tickets for the virtual gala are $60; in-person tickets start at $500. For more information, visit sdopera.org/midsummer-gala.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆