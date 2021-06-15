Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 17-24

Friday, June 18

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. State Assemblyman Chris Ward (D-78th District) will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

• La Jolla Shores Association special meeting, 2 p.m. online, to discuss traffic concerns in the Shores. lajollashoresassociation.org

Saturday, June 19 — Juneteenth

Sunday, June 20 — Father’s Day

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 21

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, June 22

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Blake McCarty of the nonprofit Blindspot Collective will speak. Email cynthiagoodman4@gmail.com.

Wednesday, June 23

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, June 24

• Synthetic Genomics blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 11149 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• The La Jolla chapter of the Republican Women of California meets, 11:30 a.m., Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, 875 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley. Attorneys Charles LiMandri and Paul Jonna will speak at the luncheon. $35, includes parking. Call Toby Giesting at (858) 457-5670 by noon Saturday, June 19.

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆