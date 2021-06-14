Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
SUV hits mother and two children in La Jolla

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
The children were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

By David Hernandez
Two children and their mother suffered minor injuries when they were hit by a vehicle while they crossed a La Jolla street June 13, San Diego police said.

The family was struck by a white Rolls-Royce SUV at about 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of La Jolla Shores Drive and Vallecitos, police said.

The children, whose ages were unavailable, were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital. It was unclear whether their mother was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators did not believe the SUV driver was impaired, police Officer Sarah Foster said. Further information was not immediately available. ◆

News
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

