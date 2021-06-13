Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Graduation 2021: La Jolla High School

Max Smith and Taryn Snyder get set to head to the field to get their diplomas at La Jolla High School's graduation ceremony.
La Jolla High graduating seniors enter the field at Petco Park in downtown San Diego for their commencement ceremony June 11.
Marjorie "Jorie" MacDonald, one of La Jolla High School's five 2021 valedictorians, enters the graduation ceremony June 11.
La Jolla High School graduating seniors file to their seats at Petco Park for their June 11 commencement.
Colgan Black joins fellow graduates at La Jolla High School's commencement ceremony.
Graduate Aaliyah Thompson sings at La Jolla High School's commencement ceremony June 11.
Alex West smiles as he graduates from La Jolla High School on June 11.
Ella Eslamian gets ready to graduate at La Jolla High School's June 11 commencement at Petco Park.
La Jolla High graduates line up to receive their diplomas June 11 at San Diego's Petco Park.
Class President Chloe Redfern makes closing remarks at La Jolla High School's graduation ceremony.
La Jolla High School graduates celebrate with the traditional cap throwing June 11 at Petco Park.
La Jolla High School gave its 2021 graduating class a big send-off during its commencement ceremony June 11 at Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

Here are scenes of the event.

— La Jolla Light staff

