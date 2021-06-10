Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Graduation 2021: The Bishop’s School

Congratulatory messages greet graduates at The Bishop’s School commencement ceremony June 4.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Graduating seniors enter their commencement ceremony June 4 at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Grads and guests attend The Bishop’s School commencement ceremony June 4.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Honors await Bishop’s School award winners at the campus’s 2021 graduation ceremony June 4.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Graduating seniors and guests fill the field at The Bishop’s School’s Fowler Athletic Complex on June 4.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Bishop’s School graduates applaud during their commencement June 4.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Graduates pose for photos during The Bishop’s School commencement ceremony June 4 at the school’s Fowler Athletic Complex.  (Milan Kovacevic)
The caps go skyward at the end of The Bishop’s School graduation ceremony June 4 at the La Jolla campus.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Happy graduates of The Bishop’s School prepare to leave after their commencement ceremony.  (Milan Kovacevic)
It was hugs all around after The Bishop’s School graduation ceremony June 4.   (Milan Kovacevic)
The Bishop’s School in La Jolla bid farewell to its graduating class of 2021 during a ceremony June 4 at the campus athletic complex.

Here are scenes of the event.

— La Jolla Light staff

