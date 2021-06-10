Driver identified in wrong-way crash that killed her and two police detectives, including La Jolla High grad

A 58-year-old woman from Ramona was identified by authorities as the wrong-way driver who crashed into and killed two San Diego police detectives, including a La Jolla High School graduate, on June 4 in San Ysidro.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office said Sandra Daniels was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic that was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when it ran into a car driven by Detective Ryan Park.

Daniels died in the crash, as did Park, 32, and his wife, fellow Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, a La Jolla High alumna.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Daniels’ husband, Darrell Daniels, told KFMB-TV that his wife was diabetic and may have become disoriented because of low blood sugar.

Darrell Daniels, who is retired from the Navy, said his wife had gone to Balboa Naval Medical Center that morning to get insulin.

“She went the wrong way, she got down there at the border and somehow when she turned around she ended up on the wrong side [of the road],” he told KFMB. “And I believe that was because of low sugar.

“There’s no way that she knew what she was doing.”

Since the crash, there has been a public outpouring of sympathy for the two police officers killed in the crash. At a news conference, Police Chief David Nisleit told reporters that the married detectives’ lives and careers “were both on a rapid trend upward.”

Ryan and Jamie met while in the San Diego police academy in 2012 and married in 2016. They both were promoted to detective in 2018. Nisleit has said they were off work June 4 but were following up on cases when they were killed.

The pair lived in Escondido, where community members and law enforcement officers gathered for a vigil June 6. City Heights community members also honored the couple June 8, while earlier in the day a procession of more than 100 officers escorted their caskets from the county medical examiner’s office to a mortuary.

Services for the couple are expected to be held Tuesday, June 15. ◆