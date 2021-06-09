Graduation 2021: La Jolla Country Day School
La Jolla Country Day School seniors file onto the field at Petco Park in San Diego for their graduation ceremony May 28. (Sandy Huffaker / Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
Graduating seniors from La Jolla Country Day School take their seats inside Petco Park for their commencement. (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
Personalized caps were the order of the day for La Jolla Country Day School graduates May 28. (Sandy Huffaker / Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
La Jolla Country Day School seniors attend their socially distanced graduation ceremony May 28 at San Diego’s Petco Park. (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
La Jolla Country Day School graduates are honored May 28 during the school’s commencement ceremony at San Diego’s Petco Park. (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
Graduates applaud during La Jolla Country Day School’s commencement ceremony at Petco Park in San Diego. (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
Hats off to La Jolla Country Day School’s class of 2021 after the school graduation ceremony May 28 at Petco Park in downtown San Diego. (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
La Jolla Country Day School graduates and guests gather at Petco Park in San Diego on May 28. (Sandy Huffaker / Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)
La Jolla Country Day School congratulated its graduating seniors during the 2021 commencement ceremony May 28 at Petco Park in downtown San Diego.
Here are scenes of the festivities.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
